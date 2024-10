Tucker rushed once for three yards and brought in his only target for 14 yards in the Buccaneers' 33-16 win over the Eagles on Sunday.

Tucker logged a season-high six snaps from scrimmage and logged his first reception of the season in the process. The second-year back continues to play his largest role on special teams, as opportunities behind Rachaad White and Bucky Irving will continue to be scarce as long as the duo is healthy.