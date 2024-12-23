Sean Tucker News: No snaps in Week 16 loss

Tucker didn't log any snaps on offense and 13 on special teams in the Buccaneers' 26-24 loss to the Cowboys on Sunday night.

Tucker failed to play on offense for the second time in the last four games and just one week after logging seven carries, his second-highest tally of the season. Bucky Irving and Rachaad White were entrusted with the full workload in terms of Tampa Bay's ground game, although they only saw a modest 19 carries between them. Tucker's week-to-week role has plenty of volatility attached to it, making him a risky play despite his upside, especially heading into championship week in many leagues.