Sean Tucker News: Scores short TD in win

Tucker rushed four times for three yards and a touchdown and secured his only target for seven yards in the Buccaneers' 30-7 win over the Giants on Sunday. He also committed a fumble recovered by Tampa Bay and returned one kickoff for six yards.

Tucker was able to get into the end zone for the first time since Week 6 on a one-yard run in the first quarter, parlaying a sparse five-snap allotment into a serviceable fantasy outing. However, Tucker remains a distant third in the backfield pecking order behind Bucky Irving and Rachaad White, and that arrangement should persist in a Week 13 road matchup against the Panthers.