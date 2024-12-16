Sean Tucker News: Sees seven carries in win

Tucker rushed seven times for 17 yards and returned one kickoff for 37 yards in the Buccaneers' 40-17 win over the Chargers on Sunday.

The Buccaneers surprisingly took control of the game and hung 40 points on a normally stout Chargers defense, which helped lead to a run-centric second half. That allowed Tucker to get in on the fun, as he logged the second-highest carry total of his career. While Tucker couldn't do much with the opportunity, he did provide a chunk gain on his one kickoff return and is now averaging 26.8 yards on his 12 touches in that capacity this season. Tucker will remain a firm No. 3 option in the backfield when the Bucs travel to Dallas for a very favorable Week 16 road matchup Sunday night.