Sean Tucker headshot

Sean Tucker News: Sees seven carries in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 16, 2024

Tucker rushed seven times for 17 yards and returned one kickoff for 37 yards in the Buccaneers' 40-17 win over the Chargers on Sunday.

The Buccaneers surprisingly took control of the game and hung 40 points on a normally stout Chargers defense, which helped lead to a run-centric second half. That allowed Tucker to get in on the fun, as he logged the second-highest carry total of his career. While Tucker couldn't do much with the opportunity, he did provide a chunk gain on his one kickoff return and is now averaging 26.8 yards on his 12 touches in that capacity this season. Tucker will remain a firm No. 3 option in the backfield when the Bucs travel to Dallas for a very favorable Week 16 road matchup Sunday night.

Sean Tucker
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
More Stats & News
