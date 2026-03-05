Sean Tucker headshot

Sean Tucker News: Set to hit free agency

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Tucker won't be tendered a contract by the Buccaneers as a restricted free agent, so he will become an unrestricted free agent when the new league year begins March 11, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

Tucker had only 320 rushing yards in 2025 as part of a backfield that also included Bucky Irving and Rachaad White, but the 24-year-old running back out of Syracuse led the team with seven rushing touchdowns. Given Tucker's effectiveness in the red zone in 2025 after he averaged 6.2 yards per carry on 50 regular-season rushing attempts in 2024, he should garner some interest on the open market and could work his way into part of a backfield platoon depending on his landing spot.

Sean Tucker
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sean Tucker
