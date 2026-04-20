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Sean Tucker News: Signs deal with Bucs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 20, 2026 at 3:45pm

The Buccaneers signed Tucker, who had been a restricted free agent, on Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Tucker recorded 320 yards on 86 carries in 17 games during the 2025 regular season, while working behind Bucky Irving and Rachaad White. While White is now with the Commanders, the Bucs added Kenneth Gainwell to their backfield via free agency last month, and the presence of the former Steeler sets the stage for Tucker to remain the team's No. 3 RB in 2026.

Sean Tucker
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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