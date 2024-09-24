Sean Tucker: Plays minor role in Week 3 loss

Tucker rushed once for four yards and returned one kickoff for 27 yards in the Buccaneers' 26-7 loss to the Broncos on Sunday.

Tucker did log a carry on his only snap from scrimmage, and he put in another 13 plays on special teams. Tucker's cameo on offense at least represented an improvement from a Week 2 win over the Lions in which he did not see the field in that capacity, but the second-year back doesn't seem to have a path to any meaningful playing time as long as Rachaad White and Bucky Irving are healthy.