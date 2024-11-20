Sebastian Joseph-Day Injury: Dealing with biceps injury

Joseph-Day (biceps) was a DNP for the Titans' first official practice of the week Wednesday.

Joseph-Day logged one solo tackles across 35 snaps (31 on defense, four on special teams) during the Titans' 23-13 loss to the Vikings this past Sunday, but it appears he may have injured his biceps in the process. The 2018 sixth-round pick will have two more chances this week to return to practice in at least a limited capacity, which would give him a chance to play against the Texans on Sunday. Through 10 regular-season games, Joseph-Day has logged 25 tackles (11 solo), including 2.5 sacks, and one pass defended.