Sebastian Joseph-Day headshot

Sebastian Joseph-Day News: Heading to Pittsburgh

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Joseph-Day signed a two-year, $11 million contract with the Steelers on Friday that includes $6 million guaranteed, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Joseph-Day spent the last two years in Tennessee, and he finished the 2025 regular season with 41 tackles (22 solo), including 2.0 sacks, and one fumble recovery across 17 games. He started in 10 games for the Titans last year but will likely operate in a rotational role at defensive end for the Steelers behind Cameron Heyward and Derrick Harmon.

Sebastian Joseph-Day
Pittsburgh Steelers
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