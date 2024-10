Joseph-Day finished Monday's 31-12 win over Miami with six tackles (three solo), including 1.0 sacks.

Joseph-Day tied with T'Vondre Sweat for second-most tackles for the Titans on Monday behind Kenneth Murray (nine). Joseph-Day got to quarterback Tyler Huntley for a 10-yard sack late in the third quarter for his second sack of the season. Joseph-Day is one sack away from tying a career high he set in 2021 in 2023.