Sebastian Joseph-Day News: Practices in full Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 21, 2024 at 2:24pm

Joseph-Day (biceps) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Joseph-Day was limited in Wednesday's practice due to a biceps injury he may have suffered during Tennessee's Week 11 loss to Minnesota this past Sunday. He was able to participate in all team drills during Thursday's session, indicating that he will be good to go against the Texans on Sunday. In the six regular-season games since the Titans' Week 5 bye, Joseph-Day has logged 13 tackles (five solo), including 0.5 sacks.

Sebastian Joseph-Day
Tennessee Titans
