Segun Olubi News: Inks with Raiders
Las Vegas signed Olubi to a contract Monday.
Olubi will bring his talents to the Raiders after having spent the last four seasons as a key special-teams asset in Indianapolis. Though he also saw action as a depth linebacker for the Colts in 2023, when he recorded a career-high 26 tackles (20 solo), across the last two years combined Olubi has only recorded 27 defensive snaps.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app