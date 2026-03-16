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Segun Olubi News: Inks with Raiders

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Las Vegas signed Olubi to a contract Monday.

Olubi will bring his talents to the Raiders after having spent the last four seasons as a key special-teams asset in Indianapolis. Though he also saw action as a depth linebacker for the Colts in 2023, when he recorded a career-high 26 tackles (20 solo), across the last two years combined Olubi has only recorded 27 defensive snaps.

Segun Olubi
Las Vegas Raiders
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