Seth Henigan News: Cut by Indy

Henigan was waived by the Colts on Monday.

The quarterback was let go on the same day that Indianapolis signed Easton Stick, a backup with NFL experience. Henigan spent time on the practice squads of both Jacksonville and Indy in 2025 and was even elevated to the active roster for the regular-season finale by the Colts, though he didn't see action. The Memphis product initially signed with the Jags as an undrafted free agent in April of 2025.