Seth Henigan headshot

Seth Henigan News: Cut by Indy

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 1, 2026

Henigan was waived by the Colts on Monday.

The quarterback was let go on the same day that Indianapolis signed Easton Stick, a backup with NFL experience. Henigan spent time on the practice squads of both Jacksonville and Indy in 2025 and was even elevated to the active roster for the regular-season finale by the Colts, though he didn't see action. The Memphis product initially signed with the Jags as an undrafted free agent in April of 2025.

Seth Henigan
 Free Agent
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