Seth Williams News: Gets reserve/future deal from DAL

Dallas signed Williams to a reserve/future contract Monday.

Williams was a sixth-round selection by Denver in the 2021 NFL Draft. He saw action in two games as a rookie, catching one pass for 34 yards over 47 offensive snaps. Williams began the 2024 campaign with Jacksonville but was cut near the end of training camp, and the Cowboys signed him to their practice squad in early October. He'll get an opportunity to compete for a spot on the team's roster during training camp next summer.