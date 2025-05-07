Seth Williams News: Let go by Dallas
The Cowboys waived Williams on Wednesday.
Williams signed a reserve/future contract with Dallas in January but will head to waivers. With the team acquiring George Pickens from Pittsburgh earlier the same day, the Cowboys no longer had a need for the depth Williams provided at receiver. The 25-year-old hasn't appeared in a regular season game since since 2021 where he caught one pass for 24 yards across two outings with the Broncos and will now look to catch on with another team.
Seth Williams
Free Agent
