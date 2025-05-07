Seth Williams News: Let go by Dallas

The Cowboys waived Williams on Wednesday.

Williams signed a reserve/future contract with Dallas in January but will head to waivers. With the team acquiring George Pickens from Pittsburgh earlier the same day, the Cowboys no longer had a need for the depth Williams provided at receiver. The 25-year-old hasn't appeared in a regular season game since since 2021 where he caught one pass for 24 yards across two outings with the Broncos and will now look to catch on with another team.