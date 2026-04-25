Seydou Traore News: Nabbed by Miami

The Dolphins selected Traore in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 180th overall.

A native of England, Trore is the first draft pick from the NFL Academy. Traore compiled 35 catches for 369 yards and five touchdowns in his senior season at Mississippi State, and he only started playing football in 2020. He's raw as a result and has plenty of developing to do, but Traore is athletic and a receiving threat, boasting enough size (6-foot-4, 244 pounds) for the modern tight end position. While Traore is likely bound to be a special-teams contributor as a rookie, Miami's tight end room is nothing to write home about, headlined by Greg Dulcich and 2026 third-round pick Will Kacmarek, so there's a chance he moves his way up the chart as he gets coached up at the next level.