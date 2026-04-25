Shaleak Knotts News: Lands with Minnesota as UDFA
Knotts signed with the Vikings on Saturday.
Knotts played his four collegiate seasons with Maryland and got his first big opportunity last year, when he tallied 717 receiving yards and six touchdowns on 44 catches. Minnesota has a WR corps led by Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison, and Knotts may be destined for a spot on the practice squad unless he makes a big impression during training camp.
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