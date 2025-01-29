Shane Buechele Injury: Inks future deal with Buffalo

The Bills signed Buechele (neck) to a reserve/future contract Wednesday, Alec White of the team's official site reports.

Buechele spent the entire 2024 season on injured reserve due to a neck injury that he suffered during the preseason in mid-August. By signing a futures deal, Buechele will be eligible to participate in OTAs, minicamp and training camp in the hopes of making the Bills' 53-man roster for the 2025 campaign.