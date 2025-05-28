Fantasy Football
Shane Buechele headshot

Shane Buechele News: Participating in OTAs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2025

Buechele (neck) participated during OTAs on Tuesday.

After having to spend the entire 2024 season on Buffalo's injured reserve list due to a neck injury he suffered during the preseason, Buechele is back in shape for football activities during offseason workouts. He'll compete with Mitchell Trubisky and Mike White to be second in the Bills' quarterback pecking order behind Josh Allen in 2025.

Shane Buechele
Buffalo Bills
