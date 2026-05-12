Shane Zylstra headshot

Shane Zylstra News: Headed to Buffalo

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2026

The Bills signed Zylstra to a one-year contract Tuesday.

Zylstra is headed to Buffalo after spending his entire four-year career with the Lions. The 29-year-old caught three passes for 20 yards across six games last season and will likely compete for a depth spot on the Bills' roster.

Shane Zylstra
Buffalo Bills
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