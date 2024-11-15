Shane Zylstra News: Helping fill in for LaPorta

Zylstra and Brock Wright will take on larger roles with starting tight end Sam LaPorta (shoulder) ruled out for Sunday's game against Jacksonville, the Lansing State Journal reports.

Zylstra had a three-TD performance Week 16 of 2022, but he's seen just three targets in the NFL since then, and none this season. He did take five of the 14 snaps in 11 personnel after LaPorta left a Week 10 win over Houston, with Wright getting the other nine snaps and also finishing without a target. Wright is the favorite to Detroit's tight ends in snaps and routes this week, but Zylstra also figures to play more than usual, including some work in single-TE formations.