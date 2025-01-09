Shaq Mason Injury: Out for playoff opener

Mason (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's wild-card playoff game against the Chargers, DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN.com reports.

Mason was injured four snaps into the Texans' Week 16 loss to the Chiefs and missed the final two games of the regular season. He'll now start the playoffs on the shelf. Juice Scruggs started at right guard in Mason's place in Week 18, with Jarret Patterson at center.