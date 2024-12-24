Shaq Mason Injury: Out for rest of regular season

The Texans ruled out Mason (knee) for Wednesday's game against the Ravens.

According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston, Mason was diagnosed with a Grade 2 MCL sprain coming out of this past Saturday's 27-19 loss to the Chiefs. The injury carries a recovery timeline of 3-to-4 weeks, so Mason can probably be safely ruled out for the Texans' Week 18 game against the Titans, in addition to the Christmas Day matchup with the Ravens. Kendrick Green will step in as Mason's replacement at right guard.