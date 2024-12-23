Shaq Mason Injury: Week-to-week following knee injury

Mason (knee) is considered week-to-week and questionable for Wednesday's game against the Ravens, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Mason suffered a knee injury in the first half of Saturday's loss to the Chiefs and was unable to return to the outing. The starting right guard's current state leaves him questionable as the team takes on Baltimore at home on Wednesday. More information about Mason's status for the matchup should be released in the coming days, but it wouldn't be surprising if he was held out due to the quick turnaround.