Shaq Mason News: Heading for free agency
Houston released Mason on Friday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Mason has played in 32 regular-season games for the Texans over the last two seasons, but the team has now opted to part ways with the veteran. He'll turn 32 in August, but he may profile as an appealing option for teams in need of some veteran reinforcements for their offensive line.
Shaq Mason
Free Agent
