The Panthers placed Thompson (Achilles) on injured reserve Saturday, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Thompson tore his Achilles tendon during the Panthers' Week 4 loss to the Bengals. He underwent surgery to repair his Achilles on Wednesday, and he'll shift his focus towards being fully healthy for the 2025 season. In Thompson's absence, Claudin Cherelus is expected to slide into the starting inside linebacker role moving forward.