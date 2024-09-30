Shaq Thompson Injury: Season-ending injury confirmed

The Panthers have confirmed Thompson suffered a season-ending Achilles tear in Sunday's loss to the Bengals, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Thompson's injury news was expected, but that doesn't make it any more palatable. Through the first three-plus games, the 30-year-old was on pace to record the highest tackle tally of his career and was the leader of the Panthers' defense. In his absence, Claudin Cherelus and Trevin Wallace will be asked to step up at inside linebacker.