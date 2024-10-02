Shaq Thompson Injury: Undergoes surgery Wednesday

Thompson underwent a season-ending surgery Wednesday to repair his torn Achilles tendon, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

The veteran linebacker tore his Achilles in the Panthers' Week 4 loss to the Bengals, and he had recorded 35 total tackles over 229 defensive snaps before his injury. With Thompson missing the remainder of Carolina's 2024 campaign, expect Claudin Cherelus and Trevin Wallace to see increased playing time with the Panthers' first-team defense.