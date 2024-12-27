Shaquil Barrett News: Joining Bucs' active roster
Tampa Bay is set to sign Barrett to the 53-man roster Saturday, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.
Auman initially reported Friday that Barrett was set to join the Bucs' practice squad, but the veteran edge rusher will instead sign straight to the active roster. He's unlikely to play against the Panthers on Sunday, but he should be available to suit up in Tampa Bay's regular-season finale against New Orleans on Sunday, Jan. 5.
Shaquil Barrett
Free Agent
