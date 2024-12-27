Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Shaquil Barrett headshot

Shaquil Barrett News: Joining Bucs' active roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 27, 2024

Tampa Bay is set to sign Barrett to the 53-man roster Saturday, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

Auman initially reported Friday that Barrett was set to join the Bucs' practice squad, but the veteran edge rusher will instead sign straight to the active roster. He's unlikely to play against the Panthers on Sunday, but he should be available to suit up in Tampa Bay's regular-season finale against New Orleans on Sunday, Jan. 5.

Shaquil Barrett
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now