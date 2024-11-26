Fantasy Football
Shaquil Barrett headshot

Shaquil Barrett News: Trying to come out of retirement

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 26, 2024 at 7:33am

Barrett applied to be reinstated from retirement to play immediately Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

As it's the Dolphins who currently hold Barrett's contractual rights, they're the ones who would need to activate him before he could actually suit back up. It's not clear when that might happen, but at this point it seems very unlikely it would be before Thursday's game at Green Bay.

Shaquil Barrett
Miami Dolphins
