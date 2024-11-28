Shaquil Barrett News: Won't return in 2024

The Dolphins elected to not activate Barrett from the reserve/retired list before Thursday's 4:00 p.m. deadline, Christian Gonzalez of NFL.com reports.

After spending the past five seasons with the Buccaneers, Barrett signed a one-year, $7.5 million contract with the Dolphins in March, but the veteran linebacker never played a snap in Miami after he announced his retirement in July. He applied to be reinstated from retirement Tuesday, but the Dolphins elected to not activate Barrett before Thursday's deadline. Miami does not plan on releasing the 32-year-old, so he will remain out for the rest of the 2024 regular season.