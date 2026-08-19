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Shaun Wade Injury: DNP Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 19, 2026 at 5:01pm

Wade (shoulder) did not participate in Wednesday's practice, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Wade's shoulder injury could be the beginning of the end for the cornerback. The 27-year-old ended the 2025 season in early August when he reverted to the Bears' injured reserve. Wade's 2025 fate could be playing out once more, as the cornerback is on the roster bubble as it is and could be waived/injured by the Eagles very soon.

Shaun Wade
Philadelphia Eagles
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