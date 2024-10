Wade was cut by the Chargers on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

The cornerback signed with the 53-man roster from the practice squad Monday, but he did not appear in the Bolts' 17-15 loss to the Cardinals. Wade played on 337 defensive snaps across 14 regular-season games for the Patriots in 2023, the most NFL action he's seen since getting drafted by the Ravens in the fifth round of the 2021 draft.