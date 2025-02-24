Shavon Revel Injury: To be fully cleared during camp

Revel (knee) is expected to gain full medical clearance during training camp this summer, and thus to be a full-go for Week 1, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Revel's doctor, Dr. Daniel Cooper, confirmed for NFL teams that Revel's recovery is continuing on track after he underwent surgery to repair his left ACL four months ago. The standout cornerback will be ready to conditioning and individual work upon being selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, with full clearance not anticipated until training camp. Revel is projected as a first-round prospect and is considered one of the top options at cornerback, alongside Travis Hunter (Colorado), Will Johnson (Michigan) and Benjamin Morrison (Notre Dame).