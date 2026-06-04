Shavon Revel News: Practicing without leg brace

Revel (concussion) is participating during the Cowboys' OTAs, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Per Tommy Yarrish of the Cowboys' official site, Revel's biggest priority during the offseason was getting back to full health and shedding the leg brace that he wore for much of the 2025 season, which he has now accomplished with offseason workouts underway. Now, he'll compete for a starting role on the boundary opposite DaRon Bland.