Shedeur Sanders headshot

Shedeur Sanders News: Losing ground to Watson?

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 29, 2026 at 9:34am

Coach Todd Monken hopes to identify the Browns' starting QB by the end of the team's minicamp June 9-11, according to Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. Sanders and Deshaun Watson are considered the top two candidates to land the job.

Per Cabot, Watson reportedly emerged from the team's voluntary minicamp last week with an edge over Sanders, which may give the veteran signal caller the inside track to the assignment, but Sanders does have time to make up ground before Monken makes the call. Also in Cleveland's QB mix are 2025 third-rounder Dillon Gabriel and 2026 sixth-rounder Taylen Green, but Cabot suggests that they will largely be vying for the developmental third spot on the roster. In any case, this is a job competition worth closely monitoring in the coming weeks/months, with the Browns slated to approach the coming campaign with an intriguing group of pass-catchers that includes returning WRs Jerry Jeudy, Cedric Tillman and Isaiah Bond, along with TE Harold Fannin, as well as a pair of talented rookie wideouts in KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston.

Shedeur Sanders
Cleveland Browns
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Shedeur Sanders See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Shedeur Sanders See More
NFL Rookie Rankings: Post-Draft Rookie Top 85
NFL
NFL Rookie Rankings: Post-Draft Rookie Top 85
Author Image
Mario Puig
Yesterday
2026 NFL Draft: Fantasy Winners & Losers Day 3
NFL
2026 NFL Draft: Fantasy Winners & Losers Day 3
Author Image
Mario Puig
3 days ago
Best Ball Strategy: DraftKings Early Bird Best Ball Late-Round Steals
NFL
Best Ball Strategy: DraftKings Early Bird Best Ball Late-Round Steals
Author Image
Mario Puig
9 days ago
2026 NFL Draft Preview: AFC East & AFC North Fantasy Football Picks
NFL
2026 NFL Draft Preview: AFC East & AFC North Fantasy Football Picks
Author Image
Jim Coventry
14 days ago
NFL Best Ball Strategy: Bargain WR1s and WR2 Breakouts
NFL
NFL Best Ball Strategy: Bargain WR1s and WR2 Breakouts
Author Image
John McKechnie
20 days ago