Even though Dillon Gabriel cleared concussion protocol Monday, Sanders will get the nod against San Francisco after he helped guide the Browns to a 24-10 win over the Raiders on Sunday. Sanders completed 11 of 20 passes (55 percent) for 209 yards, one touchdown and one interception against Las Vegas, showing some deep-ball touch on a 52-yard shot to Isaiah Bond down to the two-yard line in the process. Sanders' matchup against the Niners will be favorable on paper, as San Francisco is dealing with a boat load of injuries on the defensive side of the ball, but it's fair to question if Sanders has enough of a floor-ceiling combo to warrant consideration for fantasy lineups.