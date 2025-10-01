Though Flacco will head to the bench after going 1-3 as a starter while averaging just 5.1 yards per attempt and posting a 2:6 TD:INT through the Browns' first four games, he's still on track to remain active Sunday as Gabriel's top understudy. With that in mind, Sanders is poised to be a healthy inactive for the fifth straight game as the team's emergency No. 3 quarterback, though he could eventually usurp Flacco for the No. 2 role or potentially supplant Gabriel as the starter later on in the season.