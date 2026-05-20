Shedeur Sanders News: Splitting first-team reps with Watson?
Shedeur and Deshaun Watson split first-team reps for most of Wednesday's practice, but Watson then took all the reps at the end in a simulated hurry-up drill, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.
Reports from Cleveland beat writers are slightly conflicting, but there seems to be agreement that Watson went first through the rotation in early practice periods, before Sanders took the first snap in full-team drills. Watson then handled the special period at the end of practice. It sounds like Dillon Gabriel and Taylen Green didn't get much first-team work, if any, but the rotation could look different as soon as the next practice. Head coach Todd Monken has mentioned his preference for naming a starting QB before the start of training camp, though he eased off his prior statements Wednesday, telling reporters, "we'll have it set for [Week 1 at Jacksonville]," per Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com.
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