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Shedeur Sanders News: Will play first half in second preseason game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 15, 2026 at 9:33pm

Sanders and Deshaun Watson will split first-team reps during joint practices ahead of the Browns' second preseason game against the Bills on Saturday, Aug. 22, and Sanders is set to start and play throughout the first half in that contest, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Watson drew the start in Saturday's preseason opener against the Bears and outperformed Sanders, the latter of whom completed 6 of 11 pass attempts for 79 yards and an interception while adding two carries for three yards in a 34-10 loss. Sanders' interception came early in the fourth quarter, when he overthrew his intended receiver. Sanders will start against Buffalo next week, and the plan is to have him play in the first half while Watson opens the third quarter and Dillon Gabriel gets work in the final period.

Shedeur Sanders
Cleveland Browns
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