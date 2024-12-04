Fantasy Football
Shedrick Jackson

Shedrick Jackson News: Signs with Raiders practice squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 4, 2024

Jackson was signed to the Raiders' practice squad Wednesday.

Jackson was let go by the Bengals in mid-September and he has yet to appear in a game in 2024. The wide receiver failed to reel in his only target while playing in three games with Cincinnati in 2023. Now with Las Vegas, Jackson will provide the team with an additional depth option at wide receiver for the stretch run with DJ Turner (knee) being placed on injured reserve Tuesday.

