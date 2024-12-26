Shelby Harris Injury: Done for 2024

The Browns placed Harris (elbow) on injured reserve Thursday.

Harris suffered an elbow injury during the Browns' loss to the Chiefs in Week 15, which prevented him from playing against the Bengals in Week 16. The injury is severe enough for 2014 seventh-round pick to be placed on IR and miss the final two games of the regular season. Harris will finish the 2024 campaign with 37 tackles (18 solo), including 1.5 sacks, two pass defenses and one forced fumble across 14 regular-season games. Jowon Briggs is set to serve as the top backup defensive tackle behind starters Dalvin Tomlinson and Mike Hall for the last two games of the regular season due to Harris' injury.