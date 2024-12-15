Shelby Harris Injury: Exits with injury Sunday

Harris is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Chiefs due to an elbow injury, Kelsey Russo of the Browns' official site reports.

Harris logged two tackles before exiting Sunday's action. The 33-year-old totaled 35 tackles and 1.5 sacks across 13 appearances coming into this game against Kansas City. In Harris' absence, Jowon Brggs and Mike Hall will be the next men up at defensive tackle.