Shelby Harris headshot

Shelby Harris Injury: Exits with injury Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 15, 2024

Harris is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Chiefs due to an elbow injury, Kelsey Russo of the Browns' official site reports.

Harris logged two tackles before exiting Sunday's action. The 33-year-old totaled 35 tackles and 1.5 sacks across 13 appearances coming into this game against Kansas City. In Harris' absence, Jowon Brggs and Mike Hall will be the next men up at defensive tackle.

Shelby Harris
Cleveland Browns
