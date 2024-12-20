Shelby Harris Injury: Out vs. Bengals

Harris (elbow) is out for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Harris will miss his first full game of the year after leaving last weekend's matchup against the Chiefs with an elbow injury. The veteran defensive tackle's absence should open up more playing time for Jowon Briggs and Mike Hall as it did in Week 15. Harris' next shot to see the field will be Week 17 versus Miami.