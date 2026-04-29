Shelby Harris News: Signs deal with G-Men
The Giants signed Harris to a one-year contract Wednesday, Paul Schwartz of the New York Post reports.
Harris will turn 35 in April, but he's coming off a 2025 season with Cleveland in which he played 507 snaps, racking up 32 tackles (15 solo), including 1.0 sacks. The Giants recently dealt three-time Pro Bowler Dexter Lawrence to Cincinnati in exchange for the 10th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, leaving a big hole on the interior of its defensive line that Harris now figures to play a significant role in helping to fill.
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