Sheldon Rankins Injury: Let go by Cincinnati

The Bengals released Rankins (illness) on Friday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

An illness prevented Rankins from practicing or playing since Week 10, and he ended the season on the reserve/non-football illness list. He started in seven games for the Bengals last season and finished with 10 tackles (eight solo), including 1.0 sacks. It's unclear if his illness will linger into the offseason, but once fully healthy, Rankins will be on the lookout to join a team in need of veteran depth on the defensive line.