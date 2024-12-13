Sheldon Rankins Injury: Missing Week 15
Rankins (illness) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Titans.
Rankins fell ill before the Bengals' Week 11 loss to the Chargers and is now in line to miss his fourth consecutive game Sunday with the issue. While the veteran defensive tackle remains sidelined in Week 15, expect McKinnley Jackson to see increased snaps with Cincinnati's first-team defense.
