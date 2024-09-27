Sheldon Rankins Injury: Out again for Week 4

Rankins (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Rankins will miss his second consecutive contest, and fellow interior lineman B.J. Hill (hamstring) is doubtful to face Carolina after he also missed Week 3 versus Washington. Zachary Carter, Jay Tufele and rookie Kris Jenkins soaked up the majority of the snaps inside against the Commanders and will likely do the same this week.