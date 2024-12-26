Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Sheldon Rankins headshot

Sheldon Rankins Injury: Remains out for Week 17

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 26, 2024 at 1:56pm

Rankins (illness) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Broncos, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

An illness has prevented Rankins from playing or practicing since Week 10 against the Ravens, and he will be sidelined Saturday for a sixth straight game. It's unclear whether he'll be able to progress enough in his recovery to play in the Bengals' regular-season finale against the Steelers on Sunday, Jan. 5.

Sheldon Rankins
Cincinnati Bengals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now