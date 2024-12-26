Sheldon Rankins Injury: Remains out for Week 17

Rankins (illness) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Broncos, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

An illness has prevented Rankins from playing or practicing since Week 10 against the Ravens, and he will be sidelined Saturday for a sixth straight game. It's unclear whether he'll be able to progress enough in his recovery to play in the Bengals' regular-season finale against the Steelers on Sunday, Jan. 5.