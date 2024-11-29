Sheldon Rankins Injury: Won't play Week 13

Rankins (illness) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Pittsburgh, Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Rankins missed Cincinnati's Week 11 game against the Chargers due to the illness, and he's not well enough to suit up Sunday despite the Bengals' being on bye last week. McKinnley Jackson, Kris Jenkins and Jay Tufele could all see increased defensive snaps with Rankins out Sunday. Rankins' next opportunity to suit up will be Monday, Dec. 9 versus Dallas.